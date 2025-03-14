Short Interest in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Grows By 437.0%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, an increase of 437.0% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Energy Focus Price Performance

Shares of EFOI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.