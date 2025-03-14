Short Interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Increases By 88.1%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the February 13th total of 98,300 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Creative Medical Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELZ opened at $3.00 on Friday. Creative Medical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

