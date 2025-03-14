Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Increases By 237.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 237.4% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHSCL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,618. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of CHS

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

