Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Declines By 83.3%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLPXY traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.71. 2,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.03. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12-month low of C$6.64 and a 12-month high of C$10.68.
China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Longyuan Power Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.