Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Declines By 83.3%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLPXY traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.71. 2,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.03. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12-month low of C$6.64 and a 12-month high of C$10.68.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

