Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Declines By 88.1%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the February 13th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 0.5 %

Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 64,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $20.77.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

