Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Declines By 88.1%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the February 13th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 0.5 %
Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 64,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $20.77.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
