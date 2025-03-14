Short Interest in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Increases By 1,200.0%

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Captivision Trading Down 18.4 %

Shares of CAPTW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Captivision has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Captivision Inc is a manufacturing company in the Electrical Equipment industry.

