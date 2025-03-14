Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Decreases By 51.3%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the February 13th total of 41,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

3i Group Stock Performance

3i Group Company Profile

Shares of TGOPY stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.12. 101,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,224. 3i Group has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

