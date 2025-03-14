Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, an increase of 280.5% from the February 13th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 780.0 days.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SFOSF remained flat at $1.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.24.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Company Profile
