Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, an increase of 280.5% from the February 13th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 780.0 days.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFOSF remained flat at $1.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Get Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) alerts:

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It operates in five segments: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Medical Diagnosis, Healthcare Service, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail, Other Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.