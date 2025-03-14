Shadow Token (SHDW) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Shadow Token has a market cap of $22.96 million and $251,189.16 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shadow Token has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One Shadow Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,969.59 or 0.99702722 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82,336.98 or 0.98942529 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 169,058,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,721,893 tokens. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shdwdrive.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @genesysgo.

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token (SHDW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform.

