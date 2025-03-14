Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Up 143.1% in February

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 143.1% from the February 13th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Seven & i Stock Performance

SVNDY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.78. 204,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,748. Seven & i has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Seven & i will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

