ServiceTitan’s (TTAN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TTAN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

