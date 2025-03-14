ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NOW opened at $809.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $997.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $983.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $341,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,026.60. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,114.24.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

