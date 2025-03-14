Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,851 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $158.95. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.47.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

