Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,293 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 8.1 %

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

