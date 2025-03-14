Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,306 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 131.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $546.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $613.93 and its 200 day moving average is $606.09. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

