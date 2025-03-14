Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,543 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

BA opened at $159.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

