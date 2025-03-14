Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,211 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $619,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 19.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 194.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.46.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $377.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $374.50 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.