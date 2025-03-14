Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in ITT by 232.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

ITT Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $129.73 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.01 and a 1 year high of $161.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

