Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWD opened at $182.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

