SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Down 2.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. SentinelOne traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.82. 2,027,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,929,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on S. Barclays lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,726 shares in the company, valued at $22,760,163.72. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $124,689.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,891.75. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 253,818 shares of company stock worth $5,649,659 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

