SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $331,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,090,692.25. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,818 shares of company stock worth $5,649,659 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

