SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Bank of America

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on S. UBS Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.59.

Shares of S opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,760,163.72. This represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $56,066.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,376.10. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,659. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 715.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,900 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $80,604,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $73,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $63,120,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 33.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,980 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

