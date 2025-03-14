Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 107.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $79.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $401,934.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,127.94. This trade represents a 63.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,190. The trade was a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,637 shares of company stock worth $1,472,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,015,000 after buying an additional 2,562,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Semtech by 827.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,542,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,226 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $51,315,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,491,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 821,671 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

