Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 817886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on Semrush in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Get Semrush alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Semrush

Semrush Stock Down 7.1 %

Insider Activity at Semrush

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.61 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Semrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 6,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $81,510.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 580,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,645.26. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $368,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,268,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,332,075.58. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,027 shares of company stock worth $5,622,070 in the last 90 days. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 2,127.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Semrush by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Semrush by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.