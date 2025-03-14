Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 677 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Crown Castle by 57.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $94.92 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.55.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.