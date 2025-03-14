Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $150,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,106,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,235,927,000 after purchasing an additional 633,589 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Targa Resources by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,841,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,469,000 after purchasing an additional 318,261 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 604,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,413,000 after purchasing an additional 259,776 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 890,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,957,000 after purchasing an additional 254,286 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $182.36 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $104.89 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.98 and its 200-day moving average is $180.78.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. The trade was a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,555,510.24. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.