Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $939,114,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,973,000 after buying an additional 250,746 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 726.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after acquiring an additional 249,454 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $50,364,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ResMed by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,214,000 after acquiring an additional 215,561 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $2,332,075.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,289.75. This represents a 50.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,385. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $219.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.44 and its 200 day moving average is $239.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.19 and a 1 year high of $263.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.