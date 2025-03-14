Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 176.1% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,227,000 after buying an additional 2,707,442 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,486,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1,492.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 912,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 854,759 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.