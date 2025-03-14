Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 508 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

NYSE:DELL opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Melius Research boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.