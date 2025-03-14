Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Stock Price

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NYSE CCI traded up $9.26 on Friday, reaching $102.79. 3,620,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,451,000 after buying an additional 5,934,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,470,000 after purchasing an additional 747,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,333,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,225,000 after buying an additional 228,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $561,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

