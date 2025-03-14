Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,651,495 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 2,197,209 shares.The stock last traded at $23.47 and had previously closed at $23.50.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

