Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Short Interest Update

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 305,500 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the February 13th total of 621,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Satellogic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SATL traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 444,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,073. Satellogic has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATL. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Satellogic in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Satellogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

