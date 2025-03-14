SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP stock opened at $254.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.29. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $293.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

