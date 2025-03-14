Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sands China to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Sands China Trading Down 0.6 %

About Sands China

Sands China stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. 8,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,788. Sands China has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68.

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

