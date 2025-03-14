Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 9.7% – Should You Buy?

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.77. 1,703,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,954,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

SANA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $591.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $1,888,018.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,541,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,474,406.39. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 279,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,383 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 55,625 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 677.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 182,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 334,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

