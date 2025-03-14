Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,114,097.38 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,042 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,114,097.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,883,394.34. This represents a 8.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $132,975.21.
- On Thursday, February 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $487,236.84.
- On Friday, December 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,049,687.60.
Samsara Price Performance
IOT stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.02 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12.
IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
