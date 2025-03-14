Sagimet Biosciences’ (SGMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGMT

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMT opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Sagimet Biosciences has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $7.38.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sagimet Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sagimet Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.