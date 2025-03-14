Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.230–1.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Rubrik also updated its FY26 guidance to $(1.23)-$(1.13) EPS.
Rubrik Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE RBRK opened at $55.19 on Friday. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Rubrik
In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $287,406.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,984,355.16. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $1,676,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 321,560 shares in the company, valued at $21,563,813.60. This represents a 7.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,712 shares of company stock worth $41,583,311 over the last ninety days.
Rubrik Company Profile
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
