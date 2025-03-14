RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 8,724 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 175,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.08 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $23.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

