RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

