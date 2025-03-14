RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

