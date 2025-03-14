Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Update

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 633.5% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYUF remained flat at $75.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.58. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $89.19.
Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Unibrew A/S
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- SentinelOne Insider Selling? Why Investors Should Stay Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.