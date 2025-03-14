Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Update

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 633.5% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYUF remained flat at $75.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.58. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $89.19.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S provides beer, soft drinks, malt beverages, energy drinks, cider/ready to drink, juice, water, and wine and spirits. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, CULT, Lahden Erikois, Vilkmerges, and Lielvardes brands, as well as partnership with brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

