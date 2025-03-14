Roth Capital Predicts biote’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTMD)

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of biote in a research note issued on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for biote’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

biote Stock Down 25.1 %

NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $3.07 on Friday. biote has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

