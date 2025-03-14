Roth Capital Issues Negative Outlook for ASM Earnings

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASM. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price (down from $1.90) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ASM opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.34 million, a PE ratio of 88.54 and a beta of 1.87. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 184,842.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 571,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 571,163 shares in the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

