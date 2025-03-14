Roth Capital Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MGRM

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Monogram Orthopaedics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monogram Orthopaedics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Monogram Orthopaedics’ FY2029 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Monogram Orthopaedics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Monogram Orthopaedics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRM opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monogram Orthopaedics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 24,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

