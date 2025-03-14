Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $562.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $556.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

