Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Cut to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.66) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 692.50 ($8.97).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 4.5 %
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 20.29 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a negative return on equity of 78.08% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £1,827.09 ($2,366.70). Also, insider Angela Strank acquired 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.53) per share, with a total value of £49,606.40 ($64,256.99). Insiders purchased 7,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,221 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
