Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.75. 8,172,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 20,105,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 2.06.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,195,577 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $921,901,000 after acquiring an additional 668,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,285,693 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $211,084,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 30,853.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $94,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,227,617 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $82,207,000 after acquiring an additional 281,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,902,212 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $73,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.