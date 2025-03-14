Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $9,923,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,260,537.62. The trade was a 51.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,620,119.75. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 916,367 shares of company stock worth $59,700,949. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 34.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 939.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 168.4% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

