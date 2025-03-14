RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Jordan W. Graham Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $112,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,093.58. The trade was a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RLI stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

RLI has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,577,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,866,000 after purchasing an additional 58,167 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in RLI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,331,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,907,000 after buying an additional 116,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RLI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,136,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

